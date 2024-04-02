Samsung might ‘redefine’ Bixby with Galaxy AI after all

Samsung’s big Galaxy AI push this year skipped over its voice assistant, Bixby, but that might not be forever.

Earlier this year when Galaxy AI made its debut, Samsung confirmed that Bixby wasn’t going away, but that it also didn’t really have plans for any new AI features within the voice assistant. Speaking to CNBC more recently, though, Samsung is looking at changing that.

Apparently, Samsung is looking to upgrade Bixby with generative AI, the same tech behind the company’s other Galaxy AI features found on the Galaxy S24 series and, through an update, select 2023 Galaxy devices. In an interview with CNBC, Samsung said that it needs to “redefine” what Bixby is in the era of AI, using the tech to enable “natural conversation and to work out an interface that supports the Samsung products in our ecosystem.”

There’s no word just yet on when this might happen, but it’s a pretty quick reversal from the company’s stance back in January/February, where Samsung had told members of the press that Bixby wouldn’t see any changes in Galaxy AI.

