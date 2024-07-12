Who is the Galaxy Watch Ultra actually for?

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra takes on a much more rugged and utilitarian look than its previous models, positioning as a sequel to a watch that came two generations before it. So who is the Galaxy Watch Ultra actually intended for?

Samsung has held to a very obvious pattern in the last few years with it’s watches. The Galaxy Watch 4 was accompanied by a higher-end Classic edition. This model featured a rotating bezel and a look that could blend into a more formal setting if needed.

The fifth generation that came after it did not include a Classic edition. Instead, a more sporty Watch 5 Pro model was introduced. This specific variant brought an insanely capable battery along with a titanium body for more intensive activity. The rotating bezel was gone and replaced by a rugged design that stood out much more.

Instead of bringing a Pro version to the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup, Samsung reverted to a Classic model. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was a fantastic upgrade for those who’ve held onto the most recent Classic variant in the Watch 4 series. Coming two years later, it landed at the right time for those who wanted to upgrade without changing things up.

Where does the Galaxy Watch Ultra fit in?

Samsung has done nothing but follow the pattern that has been laid out over the last several years. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is part of the Watch 7 series, two years after the Watch 5. That puts it right in line to be the true successor to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, rather than the Watch 6.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra takes on a less-than-subtle design. It houses a square case with a round screen and bezel markings to make it look like a true sports watch or even a diver. What it doesn’t look like it any sort of Classic variant introduced over the years.

For those that really want to test its limits, it brings a 10ATm water-resistant certification, as well as a case that handle saltwater swimming. The Watch Ultra packs a 590mAh battery, similar to the one in the Watch 5 Pro. For health readings, Samsung’s new BioActive sensor reads basic heart rate and sleeping stats as well as sleep apnea, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and continuous SpO2 readings.

That sensor lends itself to workouts well, too. The Watch Ultra will give personalized heart rate zone readouts and has an improved GPS for biking and hiking.

Overall, the Watch Ultra takes on a very active persona, which means it’s aimed at those who need activity tracking to the degree the Watch Ultra can hit. That, combined with the rugged design and sporty look, is probably not going to be the upgrade Watch Classic lovers want. Though, if you like the futuristic design of the new Watch Ultra, there’s no reason to wait on a new model.

If you prefer the Classic edition, Samsung might follow the same pattern and introduce a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic next year. It might not have such a wildly different look, but it could offer the same health-sensing tech, if not better.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is now available for pre-order through Samsung’s website. If it is the upgrade you’re looking for, be sure to check out Samsung’s trade-in offers for up to $350 off the Watch ultra.

