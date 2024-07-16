Motorola’s brand-new Razr+ (2024) is already on sale for $150 off

The Motorola Razr+ was just released at the end of June, and it’s already on sale. The flip-style foldable has proven to be a solid option in 2024, and it’s hard to argue at $150 off.

One of the reasons the Motorola Razr+ has been one of our favorite phones in 2024 is the cover display. Other foldable manufacturers seem to take this for granted, offering options that are less than promising.

The Razr+ cover display spans the entire front panel. It’s a full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which essentially means that your experience on the front display is extremely similar to the experience on the inner display. That sense of continuity flows into how the display is operated. Motorola does an outstanding job of creating a simple yet intuitive experience. In all honesty, I find myself using only the cover display more often than not – it’s that good.

The phone also packs some good internal specs, like a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and a 4,000mAh battery that lasts beyond the day. The phone also brings a 50MP main camera and a telephoto lens for portrait selfies using the cover array.

At the original sale price of $999, we saw the Motorola Razr+ as a good deal. It maintained the same price point as the last year’s version had, and it brought enough improvement that the sub-$1,000 price tag seemed reasonable.

During Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, however, Motorola has decided to take that Razr+ price down a notch. The Motorola Razr+ 2024 is priced at $850, $150 off of the original MSRP. That’s genuinely a good deal, and while Amazon doesn’t accept trade-ins, it’s one that’s pretty tempting.

The Motorola Razr+ isn’t for everyone, though. Because it’s a flip phone, it takes on a narrower body. That alone takes some getting used to. But if you love the idea of a smaller and plenty usable form factor on an external display, the Razr+ with a cover screen might be a good choice.

If you’re looking for more excellent Prime Day sales beyond the Motorola Razr+, check out 9to5Toys‘ breakdown of everything so you barely have to browse yourself.

Buy the Motorola Razr+ – $850