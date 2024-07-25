New Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak reveals wing tips design

Following yesterday’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak, another one today reveals that Google’s new headphones will bring back some sort of wing tips. In the cover image above, you see what design the 2020 Pixel Buds had.

As part of a Pixel 9 series leak, we see the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 outside of their case (in a porcelain/white color) for the first time. It requires zooming in, but you can clearly see arc-shaped wing tips extruding from the black body of the earbuds.

It’s opposite the eartip on the other side, and they appear to be located on a level underneath the touch-sensitive dome.

The 2020 Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds A-Series feature what Google called a stabilizer arc that was noodle-shaped in that it was not completely connected to the body of the buds. On the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the wing tips are joined entirely.

Another leak from Onleaks on Android Headlines shows off the design in full. The wing tips are located much lower (near the bottom) when looking at Pixel Buds Pro 2 from the side.

When we look at yesterday’s leak again, we see a curved space/cutout for the wing tips in the case.

Hopefully, this will address how some people had a hard time keeping the Pixel Buds Pro in their ears. In general, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 looks more like the smaller 2020 Buds and Pixel Buds A-Series (shown below) rather than the first-generation pair. Some users will greatly appreciate that.

