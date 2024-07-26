 Skip to main content

Latest One UI 7 leak showcases Dynamic Island clone, more interface alterations

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Jul 26 2024 - 1:51 am PT
2 Comments

After an early leak gave us a taste of what One UI 7 could bring, another slice of internal information has now hinted at yet more interface changes and alterations coming with Android 15 for Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets.

Android 15 is not going to provide a huge overhaul to the operating system, instead, more AI functionality is expected to bridge the gap between our expectations and the core interface. However, One UI 7 could provide a substantial set of alterations when compared to recent years.

The latest One UI 7 leak courtesy of SmartPrix and chunvn8888 showcases some of the most notable changes including a refreshed two-page notification panel that offers separate access to notifications and the Quick Settings panel.

This leak confirms earlier suggestions that Samsung is paying some attention to all system icons in One UI 7. A complete revamp of all of the stock Galaxy apps is expected, with a significant departure from the Material Design principles that have been roughly adhered to for a number of years. The leaked icons have a very tiny hint of skeuomorphic design, with more depth, shadows, and 3D elements.

Samsung is also set to implement its own version of Apple’s Dynamic Island with this update, and this leak gives us an idea of what to expect. A brief video showcases the expansion of a status bar chip with a timer ongoing. This animates into view and then disappears in a slightly different manner to how the Dynamic Island utilizes the area around the punch-hole on Apple devices:

“Continuity notifications” is also set to come with this update. The One UI 7 leak showcases the interface which will let you send video calls between any other Galaxy phone that is signed in to the same Samsung account. If this sounds familiar, this is a Samsung take on the Google Cross-Device Services function which allows you to move calls and texts between smartphones, Chromebooks, and browsers.

one ui 7 leak
one ui 7 leak

Other changes mentioned in the One UI 7 leak include more rounded UI elements including menu taps, button placeholders, and much more. Samsung is expected to confirm the rollout of the One UI 7 beta from Monday, so we don’t have much longer to see just how much of this leaked information is indeed correct.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
One UI 7

One UI 7

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 8a
Nothing Ear

Nothing Ear

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications