 Skip to main content

Epic Games pulls Fortnite from Galaxy Store, citing Samsung’s new sideloading settings

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jul 25 2024 - 1:49 pm PT
1 Comment
samsung galaxy store redesign fortnite

After it was discovered that Samsung would begin blocking any attempt to sideload apps Epic Games has made the decision to remove Fortnite, among other titles, from the Galaxy Store.

When the Galaxy Z Fold 6 began to land in the hands of users, the loaded version of One UI touted a brand-new attempt to block unverified apps from being sideloaded. Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 asks if the user wants to turn on the “Auto Blocker,” a function that will block not only apps from unverified sources but also commands or software updates via USB cable.

Related: Samsung Galaxy phones now stop you from sideloading Android apps by default

Epic Games views this as poor behavior on Samsung’s part, citing it as one reason the company is pulling Fortnite from the Galaxy Store in One UI. A blog post notes that the decision was also made because of “ongoing Google proposals to Samsung to restrain competition in the market for Android app distribution.”

The change comes as Epic Games also plans to bring its games to other mobile stores on iOS in the EU, such as the AltStore and additional third parties. The article does not mention other future markets where Fortnite and other Epic Games titles will reside. At the time of writing Fortnite is non-existent on the Google Play Store.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung’s new automatic blocking feature isn’t a new concept. Android phones have been trying to prevent installs from unknown sources for years, though Samsung’s function is an additional layer of security that one has to disable prior to installing third-party apps.

Epic Games notes that more news will be coming out regarding its mobile launch. For now, apps like Fortnite can be downloaded via the Epic Games site. Users will just need to make sure to disable Auto Blocking, at least temporarily.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Fortnite

Fortnite
Epic Games

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications