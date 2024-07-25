Samsung’s first Android 15 beta gets a likely release date

Following a ton of details leaking over the past few days, a reliable source claims that Samsung’s first Android 15 beta will see a release date early next week.

Samsung’s Android 15 update is expected to be a rather big one, bringing lots of UI and feature changes. This week, we reported on rumors including new icons, homescreen and lockscreen changes, a revamped camera UI, Samsung debuting its own version of the iPhone’s Dynamic Island feature, and more.

But when is it actually coming out?

According to Max Jambor, a reliable source, Samsung will release the first Android 15 beta with One UI 7 on Monday, July 29. That’s almost exactly two weeks ahead of schedule compared to last year, when Samsung launched the One UI 6 beta program on August 11. Previous rumors also suggested the update would launch before the end of July. As usual, the beta is said to first launch in the US and Korea.

If that schedule does hold up, we can probably expect a handful of beta releases in the coming months, followed by a full release in September or October. Samsung will likely release the update first to the Galaxy S24 series before expanding to prior Galaxy S devices and its foldable lineup.

But, it’s worth taking this with a small grain of salt. It’s not uncommon at all for Samsung to delay its beta updates at the last moment, even when a release date has been announced. That’s what happened last year. Even if that does happen, though, this supposed release date for the Android 15 / One UI 7 update signals that Samsung is moving pretty quickly towards this launch.

Google, meanwhile, has yet to finalize Android 15 as a whole. The fourth Android 15 beta release reached Pixel phones on July 18, carrying with it just a few changes and a bunch of bug fixes ahead of the final release. That’s ahead of Google’s August 13 event where new Pixel phones are coming, likely with Android 15 out of the box.

