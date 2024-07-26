Pixel 9 promo leaks Magic Editor ‘Reimagine’ prompt, ‘durable design,’ & ‘Pixel Drop’ rebrand

So far, Google’s official teasers about the upcoming launches have ignored the Pixel 9, but a promo video leak shares how it will be advertised.

Like the Pixel 9 Pro video leak, Google starts the Pixel 9 promo (via Android Headlines) with Ask Gemini and Pixel Screenshots. The former uses the existing camera + prompt capabilities in the Gemini app.

It will be interesting to see whether the 12GB (vs 16GB) RAM difference will make any noticeable difference, or whether this is Google future-proofing the Pro models for upcoming capabilities.

The next section is about the camera and Magic Editor, which is getting a “Reimagine with” image generation/replacement feature that lets you enter a prompt.

In the example, Magic Editor swaps out the background for a more “dramatic sunset,” while keeping everything else the same. Several options are presented, like Magic Editor today. The original image is above, and the edits are below.

Google advertisers the Pixel 9 as having a “Durable design” that presumably applies to the 9 Pro as well. It will be interesting to see how much Google talks about the design rationale for the Pixel 9 series.

Finally, there’s “7 years of Pixel Drops,” with Google possibly moving away from the full “Pixel Feature Drops” name, which is still in use when the Pixel 8a launched.