Android Cross-device services rolling out: Call casting, Internet sharing

At the end of May, Google announced the first set of Cross-device services features, with Call casting and Instant hotspot now rolling out to Android devices.

Once available on your device, go to: Settings > Google > Devices & sharing > Cross-device services. The set-up process involves establishing your “device group” by enabling these preferences on your signed in devices.

Call casting : “Move calls between this device and other nearby devices signed in to your Google Account. Call casting is only available for certain apps. Some data about your devices may be shared with those apps when you switch devices.” “When turned on, your other devices can cast video calls to the device that you’re using.” At the moment, this is just Google Meet, with the existing Cast brand being reused. There will be a Cast icon to move a video call between your Android phone, tablet, or desktop browser.

: “Move calls between this device and other nearby devices signed in to your Google Account. Call casting is only available for certain apps. Some data about your devices may be shared with those apps when you switch devices.” Internet sharing > Instant hotspot : “Automatically share hotspot access with your own devices. Internet sharing works with Chromebooks and Android devices signed in to your Google Account. Bluetooth and device location need to be on to share internet.” According to Google, “Internet sharing isn’t available on Samsung devices. If you have a Samsung device, you can use the auto-hotspot feature instead.”

> : “Automatically share hotspot access with your own devices. Internet sharing works with Chromebooks and Android devices signed in to your Google Account. Bluetooth and device location need to be on to share internet.”

A toggle lets you turn on/off each feature, while Google will display your Device groups on the main Cross-device services page.

We’re currently seeing Cross-device services on Android devices running version 24.28.34 of Google Play services, which is currently in beta. It’s available for Android 11+ phones and tablets.

Google says Android users will “get new cross-device features as soon as they’re released.”