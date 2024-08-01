Samsung confirms plans for Galaxy S25’s 3nm Exynos 2500 chip

Samsung just launched its first 3nm chip in the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, and it has its sights on using the same process to launch the Exynos 2500 chip for “flagship products” such as the Galaxy S25 series.

In a post discussing its Q2 2024 earnings, Samsung confirms the Exynos 2500 by name, saying that the chip will come to “flagship products” using the same 3nm process as the Exynos W1000 that launched in Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra.

System LSI plans to focus its business capabilities on ensuring a stable supply of Exynos 2500 for flagship products. The initial market response to wearable products using the industry’s first 3nm SoC is positive, and the expansion of SoC adoption models by major trading partners is expected in the second half of the year.

Samsung first started making 3nm chips a while back, but the Exynos W1000 was the first chip based on the process to make it into a Galaxy product.

No Android phones have been released so far with a 3nm chipset, while Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series uses a new chip made on TSMC’s 3nm process. Google is also rumored to be adopting a 3nm process for next year’s TSMC-made Tensor G5, while Qualcomm and MediaTek are also both likely to adopt TSMC’s 3nm process in their respective new Snapdragon and Dimensity flagships which are due to be announced later this year.

As for the Galaxy S25 series, there are mixed rumors of what Samsung’s chip strategy will be, but this earnings call mention seems to imply that Samsung plans to use the Exynos 2500 in some capacity in its next release.

