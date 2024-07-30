Samsung’s first Android 15 beta might be almost a month away

Following a metric ton of leaks and rumors, Samsung’s first Android 15 beta missed its first scheduled release date, with the debut of One UI 7 now being thought to be as far as almost a month away from launch.

Samsung’s first beta for One UI 7, based on Android 15, was initially expected to launch yesterday. But, as that passed, new information suggested the debut could be delayed. Now, we’re getting some insight into how long that delay might be.

According to SamMobile on Twitter/X, Samsung plans to release the first beta for One UI 7 “around the third week of August,” putting the potential release almost a month away from what was expected. That’s also after Google is expected to fully launch Android 15 to Pixel devices, with the Pixel 9 launch scheduled for August 13.

The delay, as mentioned previously, is due to the lack of a One UI 6.1.1 rollout. That update first debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, and is set to expand to Galaxy S24 and other recent Samsung devices over the coming weeks. For whatever reason, Samsung is holding back its beta program for the sake of that update.

Samsung’s One UI 7 update is expected to be a major one, bringing new designs throughout the Android 15 skin and new features as well.

