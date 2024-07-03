Exynos W1000 chip detailed ahead of Galaxy Watch 7 launch

While we await the launch of the Galaxy Watch 7 series in the coming days, Samsung has detailed the Exynos W1000 chip that will power the upcoming wearables.

As is customary, the new wearables have been substantially leaked ahead of the late-2024 Unpacked launch event. We know that the Exynos W1000 chip is going to be at the heart of the Wear OS-powered smartwatches and could provide a substantial performance uplift over the Exynos W930 chip.

Built using a 3nm fabrication process, the Exynos W1000 has a 5-core CPU that features a big Cortex-A78 core with four Cortex-A55 cores. According to Samsung’s literature, this should offer up to 2.7x faster app launch times, 3.4x faster single-core performance and 3.7x faster multi-core performance.

The Exynos W1000 also features a Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, which supports displays up to 960 x 540 pixels. With the Samsung Galaxy Wathc 7 Ultra potentially packing a large screen, this is the perfect SoC to power the show. Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FO-PLP) is being used here to help improve heat management and heat dissipation despite the tiny size of the W1000 in wearable devices.

Samsung also notes that the latest wearble chip supports 2.5D Always-on Display for higher-detail in on-device watch faces and improved colors. All the other good connectivity features like Bluetooth LE, 4G LTE, Wi-FI b/g/n, GPS, and NFC for wireless payments are packed in here too. 32GB of integrated eMMC storage is integrated on to the chip – which aligns with leaked specs from the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Throw in numerous efficiency improvements and the Exynos W1000 could be the perfect base for flagship-level wearable software experiences. We don’t have much longer to find out what the real-world performance gains could be. Unpacked 2024 is scheduled for July 10, 2024 with the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 expected alongside a slew of Galaxy Watch 7 series wearables, and new in-ear earbuds.

More on Samsung: