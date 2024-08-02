Motorola’s Moto Tag FMD tracker goes on sale, works with AirTag accessories

One of the most anticipated trackers parts of the Find My Device network is launching today. The Moto Tag developed by Motorola fits with most AirTag accessories and connects to Google’s FMD tracking network for Android devices.

Google’s Find My Device (FMD) network has been active for a few months now. Through it’s ups and down, it has serious potential. The network uses pinpoint location sharing from surrounding Android devices, essentially allowing you to see where your tracking tag is no matter where it ends up.

Motorola’s Moto Tag solution isn’t incredibly unique. In fact, the physical design looks incredibly familiar. That’s because it was designed to take on the dimensions of Apple’s AirTag. This smart move allows users to use the Moto Tag with any Apple AirTag accessories, like pet collars, everyday carry items and even sporting equipment.

Motorola’s Moto Tag also brings a built-in button that can be used as a remote camera shutter for just about any Android device. It internally supports UWB connections for precise tracking – something other FMD trackers seem to lack in the current market.

Beyond that, it’s a simple, well-designed tracker that works with a work-in-progress network on a replaceable battery that lasts up to a year.

The Motorola Moto Tag is going on sale starting today for $29.99. A four-pack offers a small discount at $99.

