Pixel Watch Find My Device network support is coming 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 17 2024 - 10:02 am PT
2 Comments

The Find My Device network’s offline capabilities work with Android phones and tablets, as well as trackers, today, with Wear OS — and Pixel Watch — support in the works.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

The latest version (2.5.0.652251118) of the Pixel Watch app details a “Find My Watch” setting that will: “Allow to remotely locate, lock, and erase your watch, even when your watch is offline.” The companion client today just offers a shortcut to open the Find My Device app.

At the moment, your Pixel Watch must be connected to its paired phones or have standalone cellular to be discovered by Find My Device. This upcoming capability leverages the crowdsourced network and works when your wearable has no internet connectivity.

The upcoming setting will let you turn offline Find My Device on/off. 

  • <string name=”find_my_device_setting_label”>Find My Watch</string>
  • <string name=”find_my_device_setting_subhead”>Allow to remotely locate, lock, and erase your watch, even when your watch is offline</string>

This will presumably be offered on other Wear OS devices in the future, with the FMD network powered by Google Play services and not particularly hardware-dependent.

We’re also waiting for headphones, including Pixel Buds Pro, to add Find My Device network support.

