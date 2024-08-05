DOJ rules against Google in mobile search engine antitrust lawsuit

The DOJ has ruled against Google in a lawsuit regarding payments to ensure search engine prominence on certain devices. The decision reaches a head after the case nears 4 years in progress.

An antitrust lawsuit was brought against Google in 2020 that alleged Google embraced a monopolistic attitude in promoting Google Search. The lawsuit indicates the DOJ sued Google over several actions, which include paying browsers, carriers, and mobile phone manufacturers to stay the most visible search engine on the web.

It was reported that Google paid Apple $26 billion so it could remain the default search engine in the company’s web browser and devices. Because of this, the DOJ ruled that Google broke the law. The ruling was finalized on August 5, 2024 after the Department of Justice first brought the case up in 2020 (via Bloomberg).

The case as a whole specifically targeted Google’s tendency to attempt to maintain the default position in mobile phone browsers. The payments made to these companies to ensure that remained the case is what the DOJ regards as an illegal act.

The court’s official ruling goes against Google in the antitrust suit, calling Google a monopolist in action and attitude. The court document concludes District Judge Amit Mehta’s notes on the lawsuit ruling regarding Google’s search engine reach.

The court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly. Distrcit Judge Amit Mehta

Google has since posted a statement on Twitter/X, noting that the court often referred to Google Search as a superior product.

“This decision recognizes that Google offers the best search engine, but concludes that we shouldn’t be allowed to make it easily available. We appreciate the Court’s finding that Google is ‘the industry’s highest quality… — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) August 5, 2024

Google’s next steps could involve appealing to the U.S. District Court of Appeal. The court may also require Google to make significant changes in its search engine strategy after the lawsuit. The court ruling was finalized just today, so there are no further actions on the list. That likely won’t be the case for long. If Google were to lose the default position for Apple’s Safari browser, millions in revenue would be lost.

It’ll be interesting to see what Google is required to do following the antitrust suit and, in absence, what company may try to take its place.

