Google’s Android 15 Beta 4 feedback survey for Pixel is live

With the “last scheduled update,” Google’s feedback survey for Android 15 Beta 4 is available.

As always, you start by confirming your build (AP31.240617.009) and phone or tablet. Google also asks for your country and carrier.

You then rate satisfaction across 14 factors: Stability, Performance, Battery life, Device temperature, Camera, Bluetooth, Call quality, Messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, Data connectivity, App experience, Authentication (face/fingerprint), and Charging (wired charging, wireless charging), and System software update experience, which is a recent addition.

Next is the survey question about whether you’d recommend Android 15 Beta 4 in its “current state” to friends and family. Google also asks “How satisfied are you overall with the software experience” from 1-5, and how it compares to the “previous build on your device.”

Users can then specify their “top issue area” with 16 choices — the same list as above but with Audio Experience and System User Interface — and the ability to leave more details about the problem.

Finally, it ends on Android Beta Program Satisfaction from 1-5, with Google also asking about program logistics and providing several open fields.

