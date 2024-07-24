 Skip to main content

Google’s Android 15 Beta 4 feedback survey for Pixel is live

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 24 2024 - 4:30 am PT
0 Comments

With the “last scheduled update,” Google’s feedback survey for Android 15 Beta 4 is available.

As always, you start by confirming your build (AP31.240617.009) and phone or tablet. Google also asks for your country and carrier.

You then rate satisfaction across 14 factors: Stability, Performance, Battery life, Device temperature, Camera, Bluetooth, Call quality, Messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, Data connectivity, App experience, Authentication (face/fingerprint), and Charging (wired charging, wireless charging), and System software update experience, which is a recent addition.

Next is the survey question about whether you’d recommend Android 15 Beta 4 in its “current state” to friends and family. Google also asks “How satisfied are you overall with the software experience” from 1-5, and how it compares to the “previous build on your device.”

Users can then specify their “top issue area” with 16 choices — the same list as above but with Audio Experience and System User Interface — and the ability to leave more details about the problem.

Finally, it ends on Android Beta Program Satisfaction from 1-5, with Google also asking about program logistics and providing several open fields.

More on Android 15:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 15

Android 15
Android 15 Beta

Android 15 Beta

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications