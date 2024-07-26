 Skip to main content

Google’s base Pixel 9 has more vibrant colors in latest leak [Gallery]

Jul 26 2024
Just yesterday a leaked set of images offered a closer look at the Pixel 9 Pro series in four different colors, and now images of the base Pixel 9 have leaked, showing off more vibrant hues.

The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL appear to be offering mainly muted colorways throughout the lineup, but also probably offering four colors at launch for the first time. The base Pixel 9, meanwhile, appears to be coming in some more vibrant color options.

New images posted by Android Headlines show off the base Pixel 9 in all four of its colors – “Porcelain,” “Obsidian,” “Rose,” and “Green.” We’re going to assume that last one probably isn’t final. “Rose” may also end up being “Raspberry” as a Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak suggested (based on that same leak, the green may be “Mojito”).

Pixel 9 in ‘Porcelain’

Pixel 9 in ‘Obsidian’

Something of note with the Pixel 9 versus the Pixel 9 Pro duo is that the side rails have a matte finish, unlike the Pro’s glossy look. The camera is also matte, but there’s no way to tell if the back if glossy or matte from these pictures. Previous leaks, though, have made its abundantly clear the base model will have a glossy finish.

Finally, we get to the more vibrant color options. The images of the supposedly-called “Rose” are vibrant, but not quite as striking as the hands-on leaks we saw last month.

Pixel 9 in ‘Rose’

Pixel 9 in ‘Green’

Google is set to launch the base Pixel 9 alongside a trio of “Pro” devices on August 13.

