 Skip to main content

Deadpool and Wolverine are Google’s first Easter eggs in Circle to Search [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 24 2024 - 7:20 am PT
2 Comments

Like Google Search itself, Circle to Search is getting its first Easter egg in the form of Deadpool and Wolverine.

Rolling out now, Deadpool and Wolverine will now appear on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones through Google’s Circle to Search feature. When using the feature with content related to the new movie or either character, there’s a chance that Deadpool, Wolverine, or Dogpool will appear on screen.

As opposed to a normal Google Search Easter egg which appears in the search results, this new Easter egg shows the characters above the results, on top of the UI that you’ve used Circle to Search with.

This is the first Easter egg in Circle to Search, and Google calls it a “first-of-its-kind” Easter egg in a brief release sent to 9to5Google.

The Deadpool Easter egg in Circle to Search is rolling out now, but may not be widely appearing for all users or devices just yet. Circle to Search itself is available to most recent Google Pixel devices as well as flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones and foldables.

Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters this Friday, July 26.

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Circle to Search

Circle to Search
Google Easter Eggs

Google Easter Eggs
Marvel Studios

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications