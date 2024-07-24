Deadpool and Wolverine are Google’s first Easter eggs in Circle to Search [Gallery]

Like Google Search itself, Circle to Search is getting its first Easter egg in the form of Deadpool and Wolverine.

Rolling out now, Deadpool and Wolverine will now appear on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones through Google’s Circle to Search feature. When using the feature with content related to the new movie or either character, there’s a chance that Deadpool, Wolverine, or Dogpool will appear on screen.

As opposed to a normal Google Search Easter egg which appears in the search results, this new Easter egg shows the characters above the results, on top of the UI that you’ve used Circle to Search with.

This is the first Easter egg in Circle to Search, and Google calls it a “first-of-its-kind” Easter egg in a brief release sent to 9to5Google.

The Deadpool Easter egg in Circle to Search is rolling out now, but may not be widely appearing for all users or devices just yet. Circle to Search itself is available to most recent Google Pixel devices as well as flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones and foldables.

Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters this Friday, July 26.

