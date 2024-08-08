 Skip to main content

Samsung starts shipping Galaxy Buds 3 Pro after quality delay

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Aug 8 2024 - 3:05 pm PT
After delayed shipments due to quality control issues, it seems users are finally starting to see Galaxy Buds 3 Pro shipments at their door.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Samsung’s best pair of earbuds yet. They pack Galaxy AI to follow along with the rest of Samsung’s 2024 pack, and they offer a completely new design. There has been some criticism that Samsung has been veering into Apple’s lane with the stemmed Buds 3 Pro design, though they do carry some slight differences.

The Buds 3 Pro were delayed almost immediately after launch due to apparent quality control issues. Samsung acknowledged the buds were seeing issues in the manufacturing process. Some users noted that the silicone tips were easy to tear, though Samsung kept quiet on the details. The company released a statement and subsequently stopped all Galaxy buds 3 Pro shipments until further notice.

Cut to further notice, and now users are finding Galaxy Buds 3 Pro shipments in their inboxes. A couple of users on Reddit posted images of the earbuds. It looks like these shipments are happening in the US and Europe. Other users noted that they’re waiting on marketplaces like Best Buy to notify them that some are in stock and ready to be picked up. Even more are noting that their estimated delivery window has changed.

The delay isn’t something that Samsung, nor its customers, wanted to see. In any case, it looks like shipments are going out sooner rather than later. Let us know in the comments if you’ve received yours, and whether they were worth the wait.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

