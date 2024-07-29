Samsung’s first Android 15 beta might be delayed

Leaks have been detailing a ton of new details about Samsung’s One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, but the first beta release may be a little further away according to new information.

It was reported last week that Samsung would launch its first beta for One UI 7 today, July 29. It’s a date that makes sense given the apparently-earlier Android 15 launch Google seems to be moving towards alongside the increased number of leaks and, even more recently, the appearance of updated Samsung apps hitting the web.

According to SamMobile (shared only on Twitter/X), Samsung did originally plan to announce the first One UI 7 beta with Android 15 today, but the company may be delaying the launch a bit.

The reason?

Apparently, it comes down to the rollout of One UI 6.1.1. That update, which launched on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, is slated to make its way to other Samsung devices over the coming weeks with additional Galaxy AI features and more. But, so far, that rollout has yet to begin. The reasoning to delay the launch of One UI 7 seems to be that it would take away from the impact of the One UI 6.1.1 release.

Beyond that, Max Jambor, who originally reported on the July 29 release, cites that those with early access to the beta say that it is “very buggy.”

One UI 7 is expected to be a major shift for Samsung’s design language, with many elements seemingly borrowed from Apple’s iOS. With the beta delayed, though, it will be a bit longer before we get a full look at everything that’s new.

There’s still a chance we could see the beta later today, but Samsung has been quiet on the matter so far.

