OnePlus launches a confusing new monthly update for OxygenOS that’s apparently not an OTA

OnePlus is launching a new set of updates that it notes are not OTA upgrades, but they will show up in the exact spot that OTA updates do, and there doesn’t seem to be a way to flash it. OnePlus’s August OxygenOS update is rolling out now.

OnePlus announced that it’s launching a “new monthly update series” for OxygenOS devices. That series begins this month and contains two versions for August – U120P01 and U120P02. According to the company, these updates are meant to enhance and introduce OnePlus’s self-developed apps with some new features.

Interestingly, OnePlus notes that this August update is not an OTA update for OxygenOS, such as a security patch or version upgrade. However, it’ll be available for your device in Settings > About device > OxygenOS card section – where OTA updates live. It seems that OnePlus is referring to this as a different type of update because it doesn’t follow the same OTA rollout process, which can take a while for certain users. OnePlus notes that this update is being distributed in phases, but also notes that it could take until September 6 to reach everyone.

The update itself looks to be pretty minimal. The changelog contains two sections with one-line entries.

Calculator • Optimizes the Unit converter interface on the Calculator to make it neater and more intuitive. System • Improves system stability.

The above look to be simple changes to the calculator app – one of OnePlus’s self-developed apps – and “system stability” improvements, which is something you’d see in a security patch. Again, OnePlus’s August update is rolling out now.

