 Skip to main content

OnePlus launches a confusing new monthly update for OxygenOS that’s apparently not an OTA

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Aug 8 2024 - 6:46 am PT
0 Comments

OnePlus is launching a new set of updates that it notes are not OTA upgrades, but they will show up in the exact spot that OTA updates do, and there doesn’t seem to be a way to flash it. OnePlus’s August OxygenOS update is rolling out now.

OnePlus announced that it’s launching a “new monthly update series” for OxygenOS devices. That series begins this month and contains two versions for August – U120P01 and U120P02. According to the company, these updates are meant to enhance and introduce OnePlus’s self-developed apps with some new features.

Interestingly, OnePlus notes that this August update is not an OTA update for OxygenOS, such as a security patch or version upgrade. However, it’ll be available for your device in Settings > About device > OxygenOS card section – where OTA updates live. It seems that OnePlus is referring to this as a different type of update because it doesn’t follow the same OTA rollout process, which can take a while for certain users. OnePlus notes that this update is being distributed in phases, but also notes that it could take until September 6 to reach everyone.

The update itself looks to be pretty minimal. The changelog contains two sections with one-line entries.

Calculator

• Optimizes the Unit converter interface on the Calculator to make it neater and more intuitive.

System

• Improves system stability.

The above look to be simple changes to the calculator app – one of OnePlus’s self-developed apps – and “system stability” improvements, which is something you’d see in a security patch. Again, OnePlus’s August update is rolling out now.

More on OnePlus:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications