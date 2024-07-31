 Skip to main content

The OnePlus Pad 2 is now available and has Android’s best split-screen system

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 31 2024
Android tablets are often overlooked for software shortcomings, but things have certainly come a long way. As of this week, the OnePlus Pad 2 is now available for purchase as one of the best Android tablets money can buy, and it also brings Android’s best split-screen system for apps along with it.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is the supercharged sequel to last year’s OnePlus Pad. Like that tablet, it has a super-fast display, keyboard and stylus accessories, and a price that won’t break the bank starting at $549. But it does bring some key upgrades, too, including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, a larger overall display size, and new software additions.

Perhaps the biggest addition to the OnePlus Pad 2 is support for Open Canvas, the split-screen multitasking system that debuted on the OnePlus Open last year.

Open Canvas is, for lack of a better description, a brilliant idea for multitasking. By creating more virtual space than the physical display has to offer, apps can be split between having two or three on screen at a time to having big apps next to small apps and more.

Perhaps the only downside on the big 12.1-inch screen of the OnePlus Pad 2 is that Open Canvas hasn’t been upgraded to support more than 3 apps at a time. Still, it’s a wonderful experience that you really have to try for yourself to fully grasp the delight of. It’s just so fluid and easy to use, all without every feeling overly cluttered like some other Android skins feel, while still building on the more limited multitasking support Android offers by default.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is available now in the US for $549, undercutting the comparable Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ by hundreds of dollars.

OnePlus.com is offering the tablet for an additional $50 off with the trade-in of any other device in any condition. You can also get over $650 for select Samsung and Apple tablet trade-ins. Orders placed this week are also eligible for 50% off of a keyboard or stylus, a free folio case, and you can score up to 50% off select accessories such as the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro.

Ben Schoon

