OnePlus Open’s stunning ‘Apex Edition’ has 1TB of storage, ‘VIP’ privacy upgrade

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 5 2024 - 6:05 am PT
The OnePlus Open is, despite nearing its first birthday, still one of the best foldables on the market today. Soon, the device will get an “Apex Edition” upgrade which will double the storage on OnePlus Open as well as delivering “VIP Mode” which improves privacy.

OnePlus Open made its debut in late 2023 as a very compelling foldable for the US market, and the rest of the world for that matter. It had a thin design, excellent cameras, and a great pair of displays, and all for a lower price compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold.

Going into the second half of 2024, it’s been rumored that the OnePlus Open won’t be getting a sequel this year. Rather, a new version is said to arrive sometime in early 2025. In the meantime, though, OnePlus announced the “Apex Edition” OnePlus Open which is set to launch in full later this week. In classic OnePlus fashion, though, some of the key details have been announced ahead of that date.

On Twitter/X, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Open “Apex Edition” will double the storage on the company’s foldable from 512GB to 1TB. The RAM, though, will stay the same at 16GB. Still, it’s a very high-end configuration on top of what was already a solid offer.

The “Apex Edition” will also adopt Oppo’s “VIP Mode,” a special privacy mode which allows the Alert Slider to be used not only to mute sounds on the device, but also cut off access to the camera and microphone as well as muting notifications. OnePlus says these are “chip-level” privacy upgrades.

There’s no word yet on how these upgrades affect the price, but OnePlus says we’ll get a “price reveal” on August 7.

