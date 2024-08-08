Samsung is handing out a $300 credit with Galaxy Z Fold 6 for free Watch, Buds, more

Samsung is offering a $300 credit alongside the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold 6 which can be used towards the purchase of a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds, among other accessories.

Through Samsung’s online store, new buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are able to purchase the foldable with an immediate $300 credit. That credit can be used on additional purchases in Samsung’s store, such as a Galaxy Watch, Buds, cases, and more.

There are two ways to use this credit.

Firstly, there’s an on-page option to add a Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7, or Galaxy Buds. Some are free, while Watch Ultra is at a steep discount. Notably, the prices listed include a 25% bundle discount. Prices end up as follows:

After the initial configuration page, Samsung will show another page that includes cases, chargers, Galaxy SmartTag 2, and more accessories. There are also other devices the credit can be used towards such as Galaxy tablets, TVs, and even Samsung’s Snapdragon X Elite-powered Galaxy Book 4 Edge.

The catch here is that you can only get this $300 credit if you skip Samsung’s trade-in offers. That means shelling out for the full $1,899 price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. But you can stack this offer with the doubled storage perk Samsung still offers, which is effectively a $120 discount on the 512GB model.

Samsung is not making this same offer for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but you can still get a 25% discount when bundling in other devices or accessories.

