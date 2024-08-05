Quick Share update for Galaxy increases daily upload cap for users

A new update to Quick Share looks to have appeared on some Galaxy devices. The update brings a higher daily file size cap, upping it from 5GB.

Quick Share began rolling out at the beginning of 2024, and it has taken on some favorable improvements since its launch. Though it still isn’t perfect, Quick Share is one of the best tools for sending files to other devices belonging to yourself, friends, family, or colleagues in a matter of seconds.

A new Quick Share update seems to be in the works to further its development. Spotted by CID on Twitter/X, it appears Quick Share on Galaxy devices will adopt a new file size cap of 10GB instead of the original 5GB. This will double the amount of data a user can send in a day, which will be helpful for those of us who send a lot of data to and from devices.

The changelog does specify that this file limit is in place “when sharing a QR code, copying a URL, and sharing to contacts.” In other words, the cap is in effect when something is shared using the link-sharing method or the in-house QR code generator. This is an option on Samsung’s devices, and it looks as though the spotted update is through the Galaxy Store.

The Quick Share update changelog also notes that the update will change how devices are identified on your phone. Instead of a singular line that can be cut off, a second line is available to fully identify the user’s phone. This will hep to prevent misplaced identity and sending files to the wrong person. Even if they have receiving turned off for every device, Quick Share would send an unwanted prompt. This change will likely help in that situation.

As mentioned, it looks like the above Quick Share update is through the Galaxy Store, and it specifically mentions sending via QR codes, which has long been a Sasmung Galaxy feature and not a Google Pixel tool – yet. The changelog does not include a version number, nor do when know when this update will roll out. On all of our devices, we’re still seeing a 5GB limit in place.

