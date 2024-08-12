TCL’s new ‘NXTFRAME’ is like Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ but with Google TV

Samsung’s “The Frame” TV is a popular option for a TV that looks better than the average set and, slowly, it’s getting some more competition. Following the launch of Hisense’s Canvas TV earlier this year, TCL has launched the “NXTFRAME” TV, powered by Google TV.

The appeal of “The Frame” from Samsung is all about aesthetics. The TV set has a matte display for reducing reflections, an attractive design, images of paintings for its ambient mode, and frames that you can swap out with another look.

Similarly, the TCL NXTFRAME has a matte finish to its anti-reflective display and features magnetic frames for customization.

Unlike Samsung’s set, though, TCL touts that the NXTFRAME is not only an all-in-one option (Samsung uses an external box for the hardware components), but also the “thinnest” all-in-one TV at just 1.1-inches thick.

[TCL’s] newest series delivers the world’s thinnest “All-In-One” NXTFRAME TVs with an ultra-slim design that is just 1.1” deep (1.2” on the 85” version) and a built-in chassis that allows for simple installation without requiring an external box. The NXTFRAME TV features an off-white frame and comes with a light wood colored magnetic frame. The included Flush Wall Mount allows NXTFRAME to blend seamlessly into any home décor for a sleek, elegant look.

TCL NXTFRAME runs on top of Google TV and uses a “Flush Wall Mount” to sit right along the wall. It also features the “Art Library” for free.

TCL adds a highly matte anti-reflective screen for true wall art appearance that perfectly showcases the complimentary Art Library, AI Art capability, multiple matte options, and personal photo gallery mode. The Art Library and AI Art effortlessly transform living rooms into personal studios, while TCL’s powerful AiPQ Processor intelligently optimizes color, contrast, clarity, and motion to enhance works of art.

TCL NXTFRAME TVs are now available in North America starting at $1,499 for a 55-inch model. The “Flush Wall Mount” is included.

