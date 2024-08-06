Google TV is getting Google Home controls with Nest Cam support on new Streamer

A long-awaited feature is coming to Google TV with the release of the company’s new Streamer, a Home Panel that can control your smart home and view live feeds from Nest Cam.

Last year, Google launched the “Home Panel” on Pixel devices, most prominently the Pixel Tablet, which supports a selection of your favorite devices for quick and easy access from the lockscreen or Quick Settings.

Now, that’s coming to Google TV.

Launching with the new Google TV Streamer, the “Home Panel” appears to working similarly to how it does on Pixel devices. A list of devices such as lights and Nest cameras is shown by default with a row on top of cameras, lights, and climate control devices. From the panel, users can control devices or check cameras, all without putting down the TV remote.

Google explains:

We’re also bringing the Google Home panel to the biggest screen in your home. The home panel lets you check your cameras (see who’s there when your Nest Doorbell rings!), adjust the lights and temperature, close the blinds and more — without leaving your couch. It automatically syncs with your Google Home app, so it works with millions of devices, like the new Nest Learning Thermostat.

This comes alongside the Google TV Streamer having built-in support for Thread, a radio that can be used for Matter smart home devices. Between the needed connectivity and this new software experience, the Google TV Streamer can quite literally become a hub for your smart home.

There’s no word yet on when, if at all, this new “Home Panel” might expand to Chromecast or other Google TV devices. Google did announce earlier this year that Chromecast and other devices would be “hubs” for Matter devices, though, so it seems like maybe there’s a chance there? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Google TV Streamer launches in September.

