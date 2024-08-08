 Skip to main content

Do you actually use the apps built into your TV? [Poll]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 8 2024 - 11:15 am PT
13 Comments
google tv

Virtually every TV sold today has the ability to run its own apps, and that’s Google’s reasoning for pulling the plug on the Chromecast series. That presents an obvious question. Do you actually use the apps on your TV?

Smart TVs dominate the market today. Whether it’s from a major brand like Sony, Hisense, TCL, and more, or a smaller generic brand, you’re probably going to find some kind of connected experience on board. That might be something by the brand itself, such as Samsung’s Tizen, LG’s use of WebOS, or Vizio’s SmartCast, or a more widely available platform such as Fire TV, Roku, or Google TV.

The wide availability of streaming options built into TVs is the reason that Google decided to ditch the Chromecast dongle, the company explained.

When we launched Chromecast, most TVs had few (if any) apps, streaming was unreliable and complicated and connecting your TV to your phone, tablet or laptop was clunky and hard. Chromecast was our answer to this problem…

Since then, technology has evolved dramatically. Streaming and smart TVs abound. We invested heavily in embedding Google Cast technology into millions of TV devices, including Android TV. Android TV has expanded to 220 million devices worldwide and we are continuing to bring Google Cast to other TV devices, like LG TVs.

So the question then is obvious. If you have a smart TV, do you actually use the apps on it?

The apps on a smart TV are completely optional, especially if you have another device plugged in over HDMI. Dongles like the Chromecast or Fire TV Stick are often an upgrade over a smart TV’s built-in experience (especially for cheaper TVs), while even most game consoles have apps for popular services like Netflix and Disney+.

How do you prefer to use those apps on your TV? Through the TV itself, or through another device?

More on Google TV:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications