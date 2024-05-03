Hisense launches CanvasTV, a competitor to Samsung’s ‘The Frame’

Hisense has announced its newest TV lineup, the CanvasTV series. This series takes a cue from Samsung’s existing “The Frame” TVs and pivots itself around displaying art on a display that suits it well, all while providing a great visual experience when you need it at a lower cost.

The CanvasTV houses a 4K QLED display with Quantum Dot Color tech, which acts as a fantastic base for viewing movies and TV. The display is also capable of reaching 144Hz, which positions it as a good TV to connect to game consoles.

Similar to Samsung’s approach, the finish on the display is matte, which proves to be an excellent base for displaying artwork. Even though the display is digital, matte displays have the ability to give off a paper-like look, which can be deceiving unit you’re really close.

Hisense is equipping the CanvasTV with Google TV, but it’ll run a proprietary “Art Mode” that can switch between different pieces of artwork. When in use, it’ll act like a normal Google TV-powered display and seemingly perform just as well as Hisense’s other TVs.

Customers will be able to choose a frame design to border the CanvasTV so it blends into the wall better. By default, each TV will have a teak frame that can be switched to white or walnut. They aren’t permanent, either. They can be switched out depending on what looks best on your wall. The idea is that the Hisense CanvasTV is essentially like a static piece of art, so setting it up to look the best on your wall is key.

The Hisense CanvasTV will come in a 55-inch and 65-inch variant starting at $999, which completely undercuts Samsung’s options which start at around $1,500 for the 55-inch size. Both models will be available in late summer, 2024.