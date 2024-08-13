Google announces Pixel Watch 3 in 41 and 45 mm 

Besides being offered in a bigger size, the Google Pixel Watch 3 looks exactly like last year’s wearable, with software and under-the-hood changes being the name of the game in 2024.

Specs

If the display is on, you’ll notice how the bezels are smaller (by around 16%). Compared to the PW2, this results in 10% more screen on the 41 mm and 40% more on the 45 mm. There are new watch faces that take advantage of the extra real estate, while apps get to show more content. It’s protected by 3D Gorilla Glass 5, while the case is again made from 100% recycled aluminum.

The Pixel Watch 3 has an Actua display, which is branding from the phone side, that goes up to 2,000 nits (peak brightness) — in a 2x jump — and down to 1 nit (minimum) for the always-on display (AOD). Both sizes have a 320 PPI AMOLED LTPO display with DCI-P3 color. There’s also a dynamic refresh rate that adjusts from 1-60Hz for better responsiveness and power efficiency.

On that note, the 41 mm device has a 306 mAh (typical) battery, while it’s 420 mAh (typical) on the 45 mm. Battery life is unchanged at up to 24 hours with always-on display, while it’s up to 36 hours with the Battery Saver Mode. The Pixel Watch 3 uses the same USB-C Fast Charging Cable introduced last year, with 20% faster charging than last year’s 41 mm. There’s a redesigned charging screen that shows how long until 100% and any alarms.

41 mm 45 mm About 24 minutes to 50% About 28 minutes to 50% About 35 minutes to 80% About 50 minutes to 80% About 60 minutes to 100% About 80 minutes to 100%

The Pixel Watch 3 uses the same Qualcomm SW5100 with a Cortex M33 co-processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage. There’s now Bluetooth 5.3 with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz, as well as 4G LTE and NFC.

New on the connectivity front is Ultra Wideband (UWB) for improved Watch Unlock and Digital Car Keys (BMW and MINI).

The 41 mm Pixel Watch 2 and 3 share the same thickness (12.3 mm) and weight 31 g (without the band). The 45 mm Pixel Watch 3 is also 12.3 mm, but 37 g.

Health

A big focus of the Pixel Watch 3 is what Google considers “advanced running capabilities.” The Workout Builder starts by letting you create running routines that let you set the target pace, heart rate, times, distances, and repeats, as well as timed warmups and cool downs. Of note, you can view heart rate on supported gym equipment.

When running, you get real-time, on-wrist guidance through audio cues and haptics to make sure you’re on target. Heart rate tracking is now more accurate when running. The Pixel Watch 3 can leverage advanced motion sensing and machine learning to track your form and offer detailed breakdowns of your step cadence, stride length/height, ground contact time, and more.

One nice change to the exercise UI is the ability to swipe for Wear OS media controls. The Fitbit app also has a new running dashboard to analyze workouts.

This is paired with a more personalized Daily Readiness Score (resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and recent sleep) and Cardio Load tracking to show the state of your heart (exertion + intensity). An on-watch Morning Brief feature shows that readiness score, personalized Target Load for training, how you slept, health metrics, goal progress, and even the weather. When you’re done for the day, Google can automatically detect when you’re sleeping to enable a Bedtime Mode that turns off notification and AOD.

Finally, there’s Loss of Pulse Detection that can contact emergency responders.

Software

In terms of new software, there’s the new Pixel Recorder app, while updates include a Google TV Remote Tile to pause media, change the channel, and control volume. Google Home will also show live camera feeds that you can interact with.

Then there’s an expanded Call Screen that lets you pick up or ask for a hold, more capable Pixel Camera app UI, and offline Google Maps with your route when exercising.

Availability

The Google Pixel Watch 3 (41 mm) costs $349 for the Wi-Fi model and $449 for LTE. It’s available in Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold aluminum cases.

The Pixel Watch 3 (45 mm) Wi-Fi variant is $399, while LTE is $499, with its own set of larger bands. Instead of gold, you get a Matte Hazel Aluminum case that’s subtler green.

Pixel Watch 3 pre-orders start today and ship on Tuesday, September 10.

Google Store

Amazon

Best Buy