Gemini is the default Pixel 9 assistant as Gemini Live starts rolling out on Android

The big AI feature for the Pixel 9 is a conversational experience called Gemini Live that allows for “free-flowing conversations” and requires an Advanced subscription. Google pitches it as being able to talk to an expert on any subject matter.

Gemini app

As announced at I/O 2024 in May, Gemini is now a floating overlay that doesn’t take you to a fullscreen UI to deliver answers. Besides preserving background context, you can drag-and-drop Gemini-generated images into Gmail or Google Messages, while there’s also “Ask about this video” when in the YouTube app. This contextual overlay will be available in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Google reiterated that new Gemini Extensions for Calendar, Tasks, Keep, and Utilities will be available “in the coming weeks.” That last one “is a grouping of applications that controls features on your device such as clock (timers and alarms), media control and device actions (flashlight, volume, wifi, bluetooth, etc).” The YouTube Music Extensions is also getting “expanded features,” like “make a playlist of songs that remind me of the late ‘90s.”

In the example below, you use Gemini to take a picture of upcoming concert tour dates and ask: “Check my calendar and see if I’m free when she’s coming to San Francisco.”You then create a reminder in Tasks to check ticket prices later, with the subject remembered, while you can add something to your shopping list in Google Keep in the same conversation.

Looking ahead, Gemini is getting “deeper integrations” for Google Home, Phone, and Messages.

On a related AI development, Circle to Search will let you lasso something and share it using the system sheet “in the next month.”

Gemini Live

From the Gemini homescreen, you’ll find a new Live button in the bottom-right corner. The existing microphone icon in the pill next to the camera is for regular voice input.

Gemini is picking up 10 new voices that have different characteristics and even textures. Named after consolations, Dipper is “calm” with a deeper voice, while Nova is “engaged” with a medium pitch. To start, they’re only available in English.

It’s like having a sidekick in your pocket who you can chat with about new ideas or practice with for an important conversation.

The fullscreen Live UI has big “End” and “Hold” buttons at the bottom. Since chats are saved, “you can resume them anytime,” while there’s a transcript of your questions and Gemini’s responses.

You get a blue/purple waveform of sorts at the top, while Gemini Live works in the background when you’re using other apps or your phone is locked. Google equates the experience to a phone call.

Gemini Live is a lot more concise with its responses, while you can interrupt at any time to add new information or steer the conversation in a new direction.

In the future, Live will let you access Gemini Extensions, like the upcoming one for Utilities that will let you control your phone. At launch today, Gemini Live is purely for having informational conversations over voice.

Notably, Gemini Live starts rolling out today to Android users around the world in English for Gemini Advanced subscribers. More languages and iOS will be supported in the coming weeks.