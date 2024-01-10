Android’s 3D bugdroid mascot is called ‘The Bot’

Back in September, Google introduced updated “Android” branding with a 3D robot mascot. At CES 2024, Google shared that this new Android bugdroid is called “The Bot.”

Last year’s update gave the bugdroid “more dimension, and a lot more character” with different possible materials (disco ball, light bulb, tire, etc.), colors, and accessories. The figurine’s body is now a domed capsule with legs protruding from it.

Google said this results in a design that can “easily transition between digital and real-life environments, making it a versatile and reliable companion across channels, platforms and contexts.”

“Bugdroid” has always been an unofficial name, but this Android mascot is being referred to as “The Bot” at CES.

As usual, Android is all over Las Vegas for the duration of CES. This includes the wrapping around monorail, billboards, and the Sphere. There was also an AR experience powered by Google’s Geospatial Creator tool for anchoring virtual objects to real-world locations. Powered by ARCore and the Google Maps Platform, it was announced at I/O 2023.

https://youtu.be/PqU8-gEKX80

Meanwhile, we’re waiting for the updated logo to appear on the “Powered by” boot screen of Android devices. Google last year also updated the wordmark, which moved away from the “longstanding lowercase stylization.” This was meant to add “more weight to its appearance when placed next to Google’s logo.” “Google on Android” is a pretty big refrain these days.