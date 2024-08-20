Gmail can turn ‘rough notes’ into a full draft with Gemini ‘Polish’

Google is updating Help me write in Gmail with a “Polish” draft feature on Android, iOS, and the web.

The Refine my draft aspect of Help me write already lets you Formalize, Elaborate, or Shorten what you’ve written. There’s now also “Polish” to “effortlessly refine your emails.”

For example, if you enter rough notes into a draft, Gemini can turn the content into a completely formal draft, ready for you to review in one click.

After entering some text, tap the pencil with sparkle icon in the toolbar for “Polish.” This is available on mobile and the web. Google will let you regenerate and quickly “Replace.” This was first previewed in April.

Meanwhile, Gmail for mobile will now show a “Help me write” shortcut in the body of a draft. It lets you swipe to open the Refine my draft panel.

The ability to Polish drafts in Gmail is widely rolled out for Google One AI Premium, Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, and Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on.

The option for Help me write to polish email drafts is available now on web, Android and iOS.

The Help me write and Refine my draft shortcuts are available now on Android and iOS.

