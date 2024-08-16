 Skip to main content

Google Drive document scanner can now save as JPEGs

Aug 16 2024
Last year, the document scanner in Google Drive got a big update, and the tool on Android can now save uploads as JPEG files.

After taking a picture from the small camera FAB and making edits, the final “Save to Drive” screen shows a “Format” picker: PDF or JPEG. The File name field above updates accordingly. 

Google says this is rolling out to “all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.” We’re seeing this now on Android (version 2.24.x), but it’s not yet rolled out in Google Drive for iOS. 

Google Driver scanner JPEG
Another notable Workspace update this week is a “Convert to table” suggestion — with a Gemini sparkle — in Google Sheets. This is an “automated way for users to transform their data into a well-formatted table, with rich data types.” You can preview the table before transforming the data. 

  • This feature will be on by default and can be disabled by going to Tools > Suggestion controls > (deselect) Enable table suggestions. 
  • While the suggestion to convert to table will likely appear automatically, you can also convert data to a table manually by selecting a data range and going to Format > Convert to table. 

Available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

