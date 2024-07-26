 Skip to main content

Gmail updates compose screen on Android tablets to match the web UI

Abner Li  | Jul 26 2024
Google’s work on optimizing Gmail for Android tablets and foldables continues with a new formatting bar and Smart Compose.

When composing a message, you’ll notice a new formatting bar at the bottom of your screen. This lets you bold, italicize, underline, set text and background color, make a bulleted list, adjust the font (default, condensed, and serif), and clear formatting.

This UI is very similar to the compose window on the web. It matches how the large screen Google Drive experience on Android also takes after drive.google.com.

Gmail compose Android tablet

Google is also bringing Smart Compose to Android tablets and foldables. Text is suggested as you type, with the ability to accept by “swiping across the gray text or pressing tab on a physical keyboard.”

Finally, Gmail and Google Chat will let you press ‘?’ when a physical keyboard is connected to see available shortcuts.

Smart Compose and the formatting toolbar is rolled out to Gmail on Android foldables and tablets.

