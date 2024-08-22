Google rolling out Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1

As teased last week, Google is rolling out Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 to Pixel devices today. This comes ahead of Android 15 hitting the stable channel.

Quarterly Platform Releases deliver more significant changes compared to monthly bug fixes. They’re ideal for bigger UI tweaks and new features that don’t warrant waiting for the next major Android release. QPRs are relatively stable and launch as betas rather than developer previews. Google officially says they are “suitable for general use,” with Android 15 QPR1 launching in December.

Those on the Beta Program for Android 15 will get QPR1 Beta 1 without having to do anything. However, if you want to get the final stable public Android 15 release first, opt out from google.com/android/beta before installing QPR1 Beta 1.

You will then get a downgrade OTA notification. Ignore this update as it will wipe your device/data and install Android 14. Keep doing so until Google announces Android 15, which has a build starting with AP3A, in the coming weeks.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel devices to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 (AP41.240726.009) with the August 2024 security patch is available for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, as well as the Android Emulator.

The Pixel 9 series today is getting Android 15 Beta 4.2.

Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload.

Pixel 8a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA