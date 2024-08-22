 Skip to main content

Here’s everything new in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Aug 22 2024
Following the final Android 15 preview last week, Google is releasing Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 for Pixel today.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 15 Beta 4.2 screenshots appear on the left and QPR1 Beta 1 on the right.

If you want to quickly install Android 15 Beta 4 on your compatible Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, or Pixel 8a, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Updating…

Long-press Quick Settings Tile

When you long-press on a QS Tile, there’s a new animation that first expands the container and adds an accompanying vibration.

New loading indicator

Instead of seeing your wallpaper after a long reboot (like after installs), Google now shows a scalloped loading indicator, with your homescreen appearing afterwards.

Android 15

Android 15 Beta

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

