Here’s everything new in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Following the final Android 15 preview last week, Google is releasing Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 for Pixel today.

Over the coming hours, we'll dive into all of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1's new features and every single change. Android 15 Beta 4.2 screenshots appear on the left and QPR1 Beta 1 on the right.

If you want to quickly install Android 15 Beta 4 on your compatible Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, or Pixel 8a, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Long-press Quick Settings Tile

When you long-press on a QS Tile, there’s a new animation that first expands the container and adds an accompanying vibration.

New loading indicator

Instead of seeing your wallpaper after a long reboot (like after installs), Google now shows a scalloped loading indicator, with your homescreen appearing afterwards.