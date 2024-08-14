Android 15 QPR1 Beta for Pixel coming soon 

Android 15 Beta 4.2 is the final preview release before a stable launch. Google is now preparing testers for the Android 15 December Quarterly Platform Release (or QPR1).

Google says QPR1 “builds on top of the Android 15 platform release and includes the latest bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance.” More details are coming soon.

Today’s announcement is aimed at testers to give them a chance to leave the Android Beta Program before QPR1 starts up. Specifically, those that want to get the “final stable public Android 15 release” need to:

Opt out of the program

Ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update, and wait for the final public stable release of Android 15 (AP3A) coming soon. The OTA message will have ‘Downgrade’ in the description. Opting out will not cause a data wipe as long as you don’t apply the downgrade OTA update.

Once Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 is installed on your device, opting out will result in a data wipe.

The next opportunity to exit the Beta Program without a data wipe will be towards the end of the Android 15 QPR1 Beta cycle in December 2024.

If you continue on the Android Beta Program, you will soon get Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1. That said, QPRs are relatively stable.

At this point, it looks like Android 15 will hit stable in September.