Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro: Smaller, smarter, similar [Video]

There is a divergence in the Made by Google smartphone series. We have two small phones that are identical in size and shape but offer different power outputs. Here’s how the Pixel 9 compares to the Pixel 9 Pro.

Before you’ve even seen the tale of the tape, the $100 bump across the board is tough to swallow. The Pixel 10 has also been swirling around with people saying they are hoping to see some even bigger improvements with the SoC switch from Samsung Foundry to TSMC. If you’re one of those people, skip the Pixel 9 series wholesale.

Even with that sentiment, Google’s smartphones have almost always been more than just a sum of their parts; the Pixel 9 is no different. If you have even a passing interest, is the extra cost worth it? Here’s what you need to know.

Hardware

While there are differences, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro have the exact same footprint. They are the same size, shape, width, and height and are only 1g apart. They both pack in 6.3-inch “Super Actua” OLED screens, use the same processor, have the same battery, and have very similar core internals.

Delve in a little deeper, and you will see why one is tagged “Pro.” The Pixel 9 Pro has a brighter, higher-resolution display, 4GB more RAM, and two extra storage variants. The LTPO display on the 9 Pro can also reduce the refresh rate to as low as 1Hz to help save battery, but it even has smaller uniform bezels that are noticeable when viewed front-on. Google has done great by making the bezels the same width on all sides for a uniform look.

While the internals are almost identical, the extra RAM overhead means that the Pixel 9 could be a little slower at certain memory-intensive tasks than the Pixel 9 Pro. We haven’t noticed anything where the difference is pronounced, but AI tasks will have an edge on the 9 Pro now and into the future. The ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner is faster, easier, and more reliable than the optical scanner on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro Size 6.3-inches 6.3-inches Dimensions 152.4 x 71.1 x 7.6 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in) 152.4 x 71.1 x 7.6 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in) Display 1080 x 2424 pixels / 120Hz, Actua OLED / Gorilla Glass Victus 2 / 418 ppi / 2,050 nits 1280 x 2856 pixels/ 120Hz / Super Actua LTPO OLED / Gorilla Glass Victus 2 / 489 ppi / 3,000 nits Chipset Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G4 RAM 12GB 16GB Storage 128 / 256GB 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1 TB Battery 4,700mAh 4,700mAh Rear Camera 50MP wide / 48MP ultrawide 50MP wide / 48MP ultrawide / 48MP telephoto Front-facing Camera 10.5MP 42MP Biometrics Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock Colors Obsidian / Porcelain / Wintergreen / Peony Obsidian / Porcelain / Hazel / Rose Quartz Weight 198g 199g IP Rating IP68 IP68

One area where the Pixel 9 has the edge is in the color variants available. There is no parity in the brighter hues used on the cheaper handset, with the Peony offering a flashy, vibrant colorway to stand out from the crowd. The Pixel 9 Pro lineup is more muted and toned down, but the matte glass finish could be more appealing – if you can stomach glossy side rails.

As noted above, only 1g gram separates the duo at 198g and 199g, respectively. IP68 water and dust resistance ratings are present, too, so taking a dip shouldn’t pose any risk.

Software

You are getting practically identical software on the Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro – save some camera functions we’ll talk about shortly. The Google AI suite is fully catered for with any Pixel 9 device this year. This includes Pixel Studio for creating and editing your favorite images using Imagen2. Pixel Screenshots intelligently analyzes any on-device screenshots to help give context and pull key information where required.

One of the most disappointing aspects of the entire Pixel 9 series is the lack of Android 15. These phones have shipped with Android 14 pre-installed. Google confirmed 7 years of updates are coming, but it’s not clear if Android 15 is going to be classed as a “free” OS upgrade, but the official support pages state that August 2031 is when the lineup will be classed as “obsolete.”

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro Software Shipped with Android 14 Shipped with Android 14 Features In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

Google One VPN

Titan M2 chip

Gemini Nano

AI wallpapers

Circle to Search

Add Me

Pixel Studio

Pixel Screenshots

Satellite SOS (US only) In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

Google One VPN

Titan M2 chip

Gemini Nano

AI wallpapers

Circle to Search

Add Me

Pixel Studio

Pixel Screenshots

Satellite SOS (US only)

Even with last year’s update, the Pixel 9 series comes with a number of exclusive features like Pixel Screenshots for organizing your on-device images, Pixel Studio which lets you create images using AI prompts, or even Reimagine. This goes beyond the Magic Editor function with prompts letting you make changes or add content to your on-device images. Sadly, the Satellite SOS function is limited to the US for now. It lets you send SMS messages to emergency services when off-grid.

The day-to-day experience is identical on this duo and, for what it’s worth, very similar to the Pixel 8 series.

Battery

As with many elements of this comparison, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro share the same battery capacities at 4,700mAh. This is a decent cell size for a 6.3-inch phone. In our experience, you’ll have enough overhead to handle a lot each and every day.

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro Battery Size 4700 mAh 4700 mAh Charging Speed 45W wired

21W Qi wireless 45W wired

23W Qi wireless

The only difference is the charging speeds. Google claims 45W charging, but the reality this capped at lower charging rates closer to 27W when wired. You can get up to 70% in just 30 minutes with the Pixel 9 Pro or 55% on the Pixel 9 when using a USB-C cable. The wireless charging speeds with the second-generation Pixel Stand are also slightly different and lower than the specified 30W.

Camera

The big difference between the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro cameras is the addition of one all-important extra lens and a big upgrade on the selfie camera. If you want up to 30x zoom, then there is only one device to pick.

Aside from this lens, there is parity with the rear camera quality because the Pixel 9 has upgraded to a 48MP ultrawide angle lens. You can zoom in at 8x using the main lens, too, which produces acceptable stills and video.

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro Main Sensor 50MP

f1.7 50MP

f1.7 Secondary Sensor 48 MP ultra-wide-angle

f2.2

125.8˚ FOV 48MP ultra-wide-angle

f2.2

125.8˚ FOV Tertiary sensor ❌ 48MP 5x telephoto

f3.5 Front-facing Sensor 10.5 MP, f/2.2 42 MP, f/2.2 Camera hardware features OIS, EIS, PDAF OIS, EIS, PDAF Camera Software Features Super Res Zoom up to 8x

Guided Frame

4K UHD 60fps

4K UHD 30fps (selfie)

10-bit HDR10 Video

Real Tone

Magic Editor

Best Take

Magic Eraser Photo Unblur

Audio Magic Eraser Super Res Zoom up to 30x

Guided Frame

8K at 30fps (Video Boost)

4K UHD 60fps

4K UHD 30fps (selfie)

10-bit HDR10 Video

Super Res Zoom Video up to 20x

Real Tone

Magic Editor

Best Take

Magic Eraser

Photo Unblur

Audio Magic Eraser

Zoom Enhance

caIt’s not just the hardware differences. The Pixel 9 Pro has more camera functions, including a dedicated Pro mode for photos, 8K 30fps video with the help of Video Boost, Super Res Zoom Video at up to 20x, and Zoom Enhance via the Google Photos application. Add Me is available on both phones and, in practice, is excellent.

The Pixel 9 also has a much lower resolution 10.5MP selfie camera than the 9 Pro’s 42MP selfie shooter. You can see the difference side-by-side, but if you’re not much of a selfie taker, then this won’t matter. Face Unlock works just as it always has – fast and reliable.

If you choose the base model this year, you will miss out on Google’s cutting-edge camera functionality, so we’d say you should choose wisely.

Pixel 9 vs. 9 Pro: Which should I choose?

Google’s decision to make the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro the exact same size and shape is both a blessing and a curse because while the regular Pixel 9 is a great entry into the lineup this year, you’re so close to getting the full package with a little bit of extra cash. It has a great display and a solid dual-camera system. Although it is a little more expensive than its predecessors, it has some notable upgrades.

There are tons of reasons to pick the Pixel 9 Pro over the Pixel 9, but it boils down to the telephoto zoom lens and enhanced feature set that this adds. If you want the best of the Pixel in a smaller package, this is the obvious choice. For an extra $200, you do not miss out on any of the good stuff—the key-selling criteria. It’s a no-brainer because, for the first time, you can have your cake and eat it.