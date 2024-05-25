Tensor G5 development at TSMC for Pixel 10 progressing

In July of 2023, Google’s switch from Samsung to TSMC for the Tensor G5 was definitively reported, and additional confirmation today shows that work towards the Pixel 10 is continuing.

The Information last year reported about how Google was originally trying to get its “first fully customized chip” out in 2024. Deadlines for that “Redondo” chip were missed even after features were cut, with focus shifting to 2025 and “Laguna” — the chip codenames are beach-themed.

What will presumably be called the “Tensor G5” was said to be based on TSMC’s 3-nanometer manufacturing process and use Integrated Fan-Out to reduce thickness and increase power efficiency.

Android Authority today shared a declaration/description from a trade database that confirms the TSMC and InFO_PoP nature:

G313-09488-00 IC, SOC, LGA, A0, OTP,V1, InFO POP, NPI-OPEN,CP1/2/3 & FT1/2 & SLT TEST, TSMC, 16GB SEC, BGA-1573,1.16MM

Below is AA’s annotated breakdown of what that all means:

Of note is how this early chip revision has 16GB of RAM from Samsung, like the Pixel 9 Pro. More RAM is needed to support on-device generative AI, like Gemini Nano and its upcoming multimodal capabilities.

Also interesting is how Google in Taiwan was the exporter and Tessolve Semiconductor (a provider of chip verification and testing) in India the importer. Like TSMC, Google has a large hardware engineering presence in Taiwan, while last year’s report noted how the majority of Tensor silicon engineers are based in India.

InFO_PoP, the industry’s 1st 3D wafer level fan-out package, features high density RDL and TIV to integrate mobile AP w/ DRAM package stacking for mobile application. Comparing to FC_PoP, InFO_PoP has a thinner profile and better electrical and thermal performances because of no organic substrate and C4 bump. TSMC

If development went according to plan, the new chips would have coincided with the Pixel 9’s new design language to really hammer home the point that Google has a new generation of phones.

Instead, the Tensor G4 is said to be a minor upgrade that remains manufactured by Samsung. This delay puts an asterisk on this year’s phone lineup. The new design and features might be compelling, but waiting another year for what should be a better chip will be on people’s minds.