Pixel 9 camera adds 8K video, enhanced Panorama mode, plus more new features

The Pixel 9 series has officially been unveiled with several important new camera features and upgrades. Here’s everything new.

Google isn’t redefining the Pixel 9 camera system but rather repositioning as one of the key AI-powered photo and video-taking smartphones on the market. The Pixel 9 series included key upgrades to the rear system with a new 48MP ultrawide, which is a 4x resolution increase over the 12MP ultrawide utilized by the Pixel 8 series.

On the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, Super Res Zoom is said to be enhanced for stills courtesy of an updated 5x 48MP telephoto zoom lens at up to 30x. This feature is also making its debut in video here on the Pixel 9 camera. Sadly, it appears that the highly-anticipated Zoom Enhance is not included on the Pixel 9 series at launch.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL are also the first Pixel phones to ship with 8K video recording at up to 30fps. However, this isn’t available on-device. Instead, this is an extension of the Video Boost feature where the content is uploaded to Google servers and boosted before being available after processing. Google has confirmed that Video Boost is up to 2x faster than the Pixel 8 Pro, which is going to be important if you are processing even bigger resolution files. However, it is still limited to the Pro-tier devices.

The Pixel 9 camera goes beyond traditional photography with the introduction of Pixel Studio, which is an AI-powered image generation tool. It utilizes the on-device diffusion model and the cloud-based Imagen 3 model; Pixel Studio allows users to create and edit images from scratch.

Add Me is another feature that allows you to take dual-exposure images and combine them to ensure everyone is in an image. On-screen hints and post-processing ensure that supplementary subjects are added to your photos seamlessly and framed correctly.

The Magic Editor suite has also received more improvements, with the latest Imagen models being utilized on the Pixel 9 series. One of those includes hints for reframing and cropping suggestions to ensure your photos are perfectly proportioned and positioned. In tandem with the Reimagine tool, you can use text prompts to alter your favorite photos, create unique looks, or add elements to create the perfect image.

Another notable change to the cameras on the Pixel 9 series is the improved Panorama mode. Google has fully revamped the function which is focused on delivering detailed, high-quality panoramas even in low-light conditions. This makes capturing sweeping landscapes and wide group shots with stunning clarity easier than ever.

