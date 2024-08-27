 Skip to main content

Google seems to disable some AI features on Pixel 9 when the bootloader is unlocked

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 27 2024 - 9:15 am PT
The main focus of Google’s new Pixel 9 series is on AI, with several new features taking advantage of the rapidly growing tech. However, if you unlock your bootloader, many of the Pixel 9’s new AI apps will stop working.

Unlocking the bootloader on an Android phone has a few purposes, including test-driving new software releases without the fear of breaking your device. It can also open up the ability to make deeper modifications to the software, such as installing custom ROMs, rooting, or making advanced adjustments.

But if you decide to unlock your bootloader on Pixel 9, it may be at the expense of AI features.

Some early Pixel 9 buyers on XDA forums quickly found (h/t Android Authority) that unlocking the bootloader messes with some AI features. Pixel Screenshots, in particular, seems to not work at all after making this change, with even an unrooted device unable to download models needed to function. AI reports in the new Weather app also don’t work, as do Call Notes according to some users. The only app that does continue to function appears to be Pixel Studio, which does work with the bootloader unlocked, but can break with some further modifications.

The reason for this isn’t entirely clear, but it does seem to have something to do with a server-side check no longer working after the bootloader has been unlocked.

Thankfully, though, the issue isn’t permanent. Re-locking the bootloader (and in turn resetting the device again) fixes the problem.

