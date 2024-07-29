 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 Pro mod improves the display for users sensitive to PWM refresh rate

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 29 2024 - 1:04 pm PT
2 Comments

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro is a solid smartphone with a great display, but for users sensitive to the PWM refresh rate used on many modern displays, it’s been bordering on unusable. Thanks to a new modification, though, this can be changed.

What is the PWM refresh rate? Especially common on OLED displays, the “pulse width modulation” rate is effectively what the display uses to brighten or dim the display. The rate gets lower as the display gets dimmer, and it’s something you’ll often see in photos (especially from a traditional camera) of an OLED display through black bands on the screen.

For more people, the difference between a display with a low PWM refresh rate and one with an ultra-high rate (like those from Honor, for example) is simply not there, but for others, a display with a low PWM refresh rate can literally make them sick. Google Pixel devices, unfortunately, fall into the former category, as has been documented.

But, thanks to a modification, the Pixel 8 Pro is actually capable of pushing its PWM refresh rate well beyond its default setting.

Nick Sutrich from Android Central embarked on the journey of tweaking the Pixel 8 Pro with a custom boot image that doubles the PWM refresh rate to 480Hz, requiring the device to be rooted, among other things, beforehand. Through further modification, Sutrich says he’s been able to run the Pixel 8 Pro at 3840Hz without any obvious issues besides a noticeable green tint and some other color oddities, which is presumably why Google doesn’t run the device like this out of the box.

As other brands continue to push PWM rates higher, one can only hope that Google will follow suit. But, in the meantime, it’s nice to know that, if you’re willing to take on the risk of flashing custom software (which is indeed quite a risk and roadblock), you can make the change yourself.

More on Pixel 8 Pro:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications