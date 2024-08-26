 Skip to main content

Google Pixel 9 launches ‘Adaptive Touch,’ improves screen sensitivity while wet, etc

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 26 2024 - 9:45 am PT
0 Comments

Through a new software option on the Pixel 9 series, you might find it easier to use Google’s smartphones while the touchscreen is wet, has a screen protector on, or has other hurdles in place that might impact the functionality.

Touchscreens have gotten really good over the past several years, but they’re still not perfect. Things you’ll often do on your device can hurt the performance of the touchscreen a bit, such as getting the screen (or your fingers) wet. Some manufacturers have put a lot of effort into fixing that, such as OnePlus, but Google is also offering an enhancement on its latest device.

The Pixel 9 series launches with “Adaptive touch,” a new option found in the Settings menu under Display > touch sensitivity. Alongside the existing toggle for “Screen protector mode,” Google explains that Adaptive touch can automatically adjust sensitivity to meet the context of how you’re using the device.

Touch sensitivity will automatically adjust to your environment, activities, and screen protector.

This option first appeared in Android beta releases back in March, but the Pixel 9 series marks the full release of the option (which is not available on prior Pixel releases).

The folks over at Android Authority put this new option to the test and found that the screen works considerably better when used with a wet finger with Adaptive touch turned on with a Pixel 9 versus when the option is turned off on the Pixel 8 Pro. There could be some hardware improvements at play, given this is being compared with two different generations, but it’s clear Google has put some work into improving this experience as a whole.

Adaptive touch is enabled by default on Google’s new Pixel 9 devices.

More on Google Pixel 9:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications