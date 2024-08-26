Google Pixel 9 launches ‘Adaptive Touch,’ improves screen sensitivity while wet, etc

Through a new software option on the Pixel 9 series, you might find it easier to use Google’s smartphones while the touchscreen is wet, has a screen protector on, or has other hurdles in place that might impact the functionality.

Touchscreens have gotten really good over the past several years, but they’re still not perfect. Things you’ll often do on your device can hurt the performance of the touchscreen a bit, such as getting the screen (or your fingers) wet. Some manufacturers have put a lot of effort into fixing that, such as OnePlus, but Google is also offering an enhancement on its latest device.

The Pixel 9 series launches with “Adaptive touch,” a new option found in the Settings menu under Display > touch sensitivity. Alongside the existing toggle for “Screen protector mode,” Google explains that Adaptive touch can automatically adjust sensitivity to meet the context of how you’re using the device.

Touch sensitivity will automatically adjust to your environment, activities, and screen protector.

This option first appeared in Android beta releases back in March, but the Pixel 9 series marks the full release of the option (which is not available on prior Pixel releases).

The folks over at Android Authority put this new option to the test and found that the screen works considerably better when used with a wet finger with Adaptive touch turned on with a Pixel 9 versus when the option is turned off on the Pixel 8 Pro. There could be some hardware improvements at play, given this is being compared with two different generations, but it’s clear Google has put some work into improving this experience as a whole.

Adaptive touch is enabled by default on Google’s new Pixel 9 devices.

More on Google Pixel 9:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram