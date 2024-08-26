Some Pixel 9 Pro XL buyers run into wireless charging issues, including on Pixel Stand

If you just purchased a new Pixel 9 Pro XL from Google and have run into strange issues while wireless charging, you’re not alone.
Wireless charging is a wonderful feature, but it’s not quite as reliable as a standard plug-in cable. It’s not uncommon for a charger to not work perfectly with certain smartphones, but one would think that Google’s own wireless charger would work pretty well for charging the company’s own new Pixel 9 series smartphones.
Unfortunately, though, there are some hiccups going on.
Some early Pixel 9 series buyers, the Pixel 9 Pro XL in particular, have found that wireless charging is a bit inconsistent. Reports on Google’s forums and Reddit see Pixel 9 Pro XL buyers running into charging that starts just fine, but fails after a few seconds or a few minutes. Some report the issue on MagSafe style chargers with a case, as well as the phone without a case on Google’s own Pixel Stand charger.
We’ve experienced this issue twice since our initial impressions of the Pixel 9 Pro XL went live last week, in both cases on the Pixel Stand which was showing a quickly blinking orange and white light to indicate the error.
Top comment by Bryan
Hm. I'm definitely not negating those having issues, but I've been charging my Pixel 9 Pro XL in the Pixel Stand 2nd gen every night since I received it last Thursday. No issues on my side.
Battery life has also been excellent and for the first time comparable to one of my iPhones. Upgraded from a Pixel 7 Pro and the battery life wasn't the best there.
Google has yet to publicly acknowledge the issue, but TechIssuesToday noticed a Reddit comment where a user claims that Google Support told them that “it is a known bug that they are looking into with engineering.” As with any information provided by support, though, this should be taken with a grain of salt.
Interestingly, those affected by this issue say that there’s no overheating going on. That suggests that it might not be a hardware or alignment issue, but rather something in software. However, it’s a little too early to tell for sure. The smaller Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro do not appear to be affected, at least to the same extent.
If you just picked up a Pixel 9 series device and have run into at wireless charging issues, let us know in the comments below.
More on Pixel 9:
- Google’s vision for Pixel 9 is great, but doesn’t escape my biggest problem with AI
- Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro: Smaller, smarter, similar [Video]
- Pixel 9 Pro XL impressions: A week with its better battery life and Tensor G4
Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments