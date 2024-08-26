 Skip to main content

Some Pixel 9 Pro XL buyers run into wireless charging issues, including on Pixel Stand

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 26 2024 - 7:05 am PT
14 Comments

If you just purchased a new Pixel 9 Pro XL from Google and have run into strange issues while wireless charging, you’re not alone.

Wireless charging is a wonderful feature, but it’s not quite as reliable as a standard plug-in cable. It’s not uncommon for a charger to not work perfectly with certain smartphones, but one would think that Google’s own wireless charger would work pretty well for charging the company’s own new Pixel 9 series smartphones.

Unfortunately, though, there are some hiccups going on.

Some early Pixel 9 series buyers, the Pixel 9 Pro XL in particular, have found that wireless charging is a bit inconsistent. Reports on Google’s forums and Reddit see Pixel 9 Pro XL buyers running into charging that starts just fine, but fails after a few seconds or a few minutes. Some report the issue on MagSafe style chargers with a case, as well as the phone without a case on Google’s own Pixel Stand charger.

We’ve experienced this issue twice since our initial impressions of the Pixel 9 Pro XL went live last week, in both cases on the Pixel Stand which was showing a quickly blinking orange and white light to indicate the error.

Top comment by Bryan

Liked by 4 people

Hm. I'm definitely not negating those having issues, but I've been charging my Pixel 9 Pro XL in the Pixel Stand 2nd gen every night since I received it last Thursday. No issues on my side.

Battery life has also been excellent and for the first time comparable to one of my iPhones. Upgraded from a Pixel 7 Pro and the battery life wasn't the best there.

View all comments

Google has yet to publicly acknowledge the issue, but TechIssuesToday noticed a Reddit comment where a user claims that Google Support told them that “it is a known bug that they are looking into with engineering.” As with any information provided by support, though, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

Interestingly, those affected by this issue say that there’s no overheating going on. That suggests that it might not be a hardware or alignment issue, but rather something in software. However, it’s a little too early to tell for sure. The smaller Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro do not appear to be affected, at least to the same extent.

If you just picked up a Pixel 9 series device and have run into at wireless charging issues, let us know in the comments below.

