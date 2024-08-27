OnePlus 13 rumored to bring a 6,000mAh battery

OnePlus has always been one of the most forward-thinking companies in terms of charging speeds and power, and with the OnePlus 13 on the horizon, there’s no reason the company should give that up. New leaks suggest the OnePlus 13 will bring a 6,000mAh battery and fast charging.

It’s expected that the OnePlus 13 will bring a few changes to the lineup. Recent rumors suggest the phone will carry an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for better accuracy. It’s also been suggested that the OnePlus 13 will step away from the design language the series has been using for years.

According to Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 13 will have a 6,000mAh battery inside (via GizmoChina). That battery will be capable of 100W charging via cable and 50W wireless charging.

The charging specs don’t differ from those of the OnePlus 12, so there aren’t any surprises. An extra 600mAh, however, is a welcome change. Considering that the OnePlus 13 may also include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, a little extra power shouldn’t hurt in any meaningful way. There’s no indication of how much more power or battery life that actually means – it’s dependant on how OnePlus plans to optimize the new device.

OnePlus offered a full charge in around 30 minutes with the OnePlus 12’s 5,400mAh battery at 100W. By extension, it might take just over 30 or 40 minutes to charge the OnePlus 13’s battery when it comes out, though those are rough estimates based on previous experience.

The post also included camera model information. The LYT808 sensor mentioned is the same one used in the OnePlus 12, which has been renowned for its image quality. The source indicates that it will be accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide lens and 50MP telephoto setup.

There is currently no information available on the launch of the OnePlus 13. If previous launches are any indication, the OnePlus 13 may debut in China in December, with a global launch in January.

