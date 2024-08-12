OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will launch on August 20

OnePlus has officially confirmed plans to launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 on August 20.

In a post on Twitter/X and on a new page on its website, OnePlus is teasing the launch of its third-generation Buds Pro. The new Buds are described as the company’s “finest audio offering yet” with “meticulously balanced notes.”

The new case design is a big departure from previous OnePlus earbuds, with a pebble-shaped case that seems to have a much smaller footprint. It’s similar to the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro that launched earlier this year (and currently sell for under $50).

Many details of the upcoming earbuds recently leaked via Amazon, with the new earbuds notably including a dedicated DAC in each earbud, new drivers, support for 25-bit/192 kHz audio, and up to 43 hours of battery life.

