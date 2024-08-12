 Skip to main content

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will launch on August 20

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 12 2024 - 7:17 am PT
0 Comments

OnePlus has officially confirmed plans to launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 on August 20.

In a post on Twitter/X and on a new page on its website, OnePlus is teasing the launch of its third-generation Buds Pro. The new Buds are described as the company’s “finest audio offering yet” with “meticulously balanced notes.”

The new case design is a big departure from previous OnePlus earbuds, with a pebble-shaped case that seems to have a much smaller footprint. It’s similar to the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro that launched earlier this year (and currently sell for under $50).

Many details of the upcoming earbuds recently leaked via Amazon, with the new earbuds notably including a dedicated DAC in each earbud, new drivers, support for  25-bit/192 kHz audio, and up to 43 hours of battery life.

More on OnePlus:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications