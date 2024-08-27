YouTube Music AI conversational radio sees wider testing

Back in July, YouTube Music announced that it was testing an AI-generated conversational radio and the prompt-based feature is seeing wider availability.

Once rolled out to your account (US YouTube Premium subscribers), an animated “Experiment” card prompts you to “Ask for music any way you like.”

This launches a fullscreen chat UI that asks “What are you in the mood for?” with the ability to “Ask any way you like.” The keyboard opens automatically with a play-themed send button, while there’s also voice input.

There are 14 suggestions in the carousel, like: Surprise me!, Alternative hip hop, 80s inspired indie, Introspective pop, Ethereal female vocals, Classic folk, Catchy pop rock, Male indie vocals, Indie soul, Dreamy synthpop, Saddest songs, Study session, Emotion songs, and Reggaeton.

The YTM prompts are on the short side, but this feature accepts longer input. It takes a few seconds for the radio to be generated with the background pulsating as you wait. The Gemini sparkle icon makes an appearance.

You get the existing playlist card with YTM translating your query into a shorter title and longer description. It auto-plays the first track by default with the ability to play/pause, save to library, and an overflow menu: Something wrong?, Save to playlist, and Delete radio.

Close this page at any time, with radios you save appearing in Library > Playlists.

In brief testing, the results are quite good. Last month, Google said that the AI radio will come to “even more YouTube Music users in the future.”