YouTube Music sound search rolling out, AI ‘conversational radio’ in testing 

YouTube Music today is making official sound search, while acknowledging that it’s testing the “AI-generated conversational radio” for US Premium subscribers.

The Hum to Search-adjacent capability is called “sound search” in YouTube Music. It simply lets you query YTM’s “catalog of over 100 million official songs by sound.” Some users had it in May before the feature was rolled back for whatever reason.

Once available, you can tap the magnifying glass icon in the top-right corner of YouTube Music to access a waveform button. (It appears next to the existing microphone for voice search.) This launches a fullscreen UI that lets you sing, hum, or play a song.

The results page shows cover art, song name, artist, album, year, and download status, as well as buttons to Play or Save to your library. The recognition can be quite fast.

Sound search is rolling out to YouTube Music for Android and iOS starting today.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music is confirming that it’s testing an “AI-generated conversational radio” in the US for Premium users. It lets you create a custom radio by “describing exactly what they want to hear.”

Be on the lookout for the “Ask for music any way you like” card in your Home feed. This opens a chat-based UI with a field at the bottom that lets you “Ask for music.” Considered an “Experiment,” you enter a prompt or select from the suggested ones, which are quite short.

This will come to “even more YouTube Music users in the future.”

