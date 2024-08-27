YouTube Music rolling out shareable ‘personal radio’ [U]

In addition to top songs, artists, playlists, and music videos, YouTube Music will soon let you publicly share your “personal radio” on your profile/channel page.

Update 8/27: YouTube Music is now promoting wide availability of this feature with a “Radio You” card in the Home feed: “Let people get a sense of your vibe. Make your personal radio public on your profile.”

Go to the account menu in the top-right corner > Your channel > pencil icon > Enable public personal radio.

Remember that anyone can view and listen to your public personal radio. You can make it private at any time in your channel settings.

If you want to see your personal radio but not share it, uncheck the setting again.

Original 8/10: YouTube Music added profiles that you can set to public or private in April of 2023. In addition to those four “top” stats, a “personal radio” will soon appear on your profile page. It can also be shared via link, while there’s the ability to add it to your library like any other playlist.

An example would be “Sundar Pichai’s Radio,” while this is what a live personal radio looks like:

It’s described as being “Made for sharing. Based on their recent music and always updating.” Google specifically says it is “refreshed daily.”

The personal radio is not yet widely rolled out to YouTube Music. Once available, you can enable it from:

Open YouTube Music. Select your profile icon > Settings. Select Privacy and location > Channel settings. Toggle on ‘Enable public stats’ or ‘Enable public personal radio’. Tap Enable to confirm changes.

More on YouTube Music: